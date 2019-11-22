'Speak Up Prime Minister': Cong Demands Answers From PM Modi Over Electoral Bonds

The Congress on Friday staged protests in Parliament over the electoral bonds calling it a "scam" and "threat to democracy" and demanded a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.

"Speak up Prime Minister," shouted Congress MPs gathered near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament with placards in hands reading "Rs 6,000 crore robbery".

They raised slogans like 'Chunavi bond kaka hai, din dahade daaka hai' (Electoral bonds are bogus and it is a daylight robbery), 'chunavi bond band karo' (End electoral bonds).

The Congress has been raising the issue of electoral bonds describing it as a "big scam" in Parliament right from the start of the winter session. On Thursday, the Congress and some other opposition parties staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha over the issue.

It has raised the issue of electoral bonds in the Rajya Sabha. Senior party leaders said they will raise the issue in Lok Sabha.

The BJP has slammed the Congress for the fiasco in the House. On Thursday, Railways and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal attacked the Congress, saying that it is only natural that they will oppose a system which is cleaning the electoral process from the curse of black money.

(IANS)