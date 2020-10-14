SP Leader Mulayam Singh Yadav Tests COVID Positive

Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the party tweeted on Wednesday.

"Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has tested positive for COVID-19, and is being monitored by doctors. As of now, there are no COVID symptoms in him," it said.

à¤¸à¤®à¤¾à¤à¤µà¤¾à¤¦à¥ à¤ªà¤¾à¤°à¥à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾à¤ªà¤ à¤à¤¦à¤°à¤£à¥à¤¯ à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥ à¤®à¥à¤²à¤¾à¤¯à¤® à¤¸à¤¿à¤à¤¹ à¤¯à¤¾à¤¦à¤µ à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¥à¤¸à¥à¤ à¤°à¤¿à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤à¤¿à¤à¤¿à¤µ à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¤ªà¤°à¤¾à¤à¤¤ à¤à¤¿à¤à¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤¸à¤à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤ à¤°à¥à¤ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤¹à¥à¥¤



à¤«à¤¿à¤²à¤¹à¤¾à¤² à¤à¤¨à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤à¤ à¤­à¥ à¤²à¤à¥à¤·à¤£ à¤¨à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤ — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 14, 2020

He has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon and is asymptomatic.

(More details awaited.)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine