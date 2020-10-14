October 14, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  SP Leader Mulayam Singh Yadav Tests COVID Positive

SP Leader Mulayam Singh Yadav Tests COVID Positive

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the party tweeted on Wednesday.

PTI 14 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
SP Leader Mulayam Singh Yadav Tests COVID Positive
Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav.
File photo
SP Leader Mulayam Singh Yadav Tests COVID Positive
outlookindia.com
2020-10-14T22:35:01+05:30

Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the party tweeted on Wednesday. 

"Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has tested positive for COVID-19, and is being monitored by doctors. As of now, there are no COVID symptoms in him," it said.

He has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon and is asymptomatic.

 

(More details awaited.)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Wall Collapse Amid Heavy Rainfall Kills Six In Maharashtra

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Mulayam Singh Yadav Uttar Pradesh India Samajwadi Party COVID-19 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos