September 29, 2020
Corona
Sonu Sood Honored With UNDP’s Special Humanitarian Award

Recognizing his relentless altruistic efforts, the United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) has honoured Sonu Sood with its Special Humanitarian Award.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 September 2020
Actor Sonu Sood
File Photo
2020-09-29T22:01:39+05:30

Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, one Bollywood actor who made headlines for all the right reasons was Sonu Sood. The actor financed transportation facilities for scores of migrant workers throughout the country, ensuring that they don’t have to resort to walk back home from the states they had migrated to in search of work. Sonu Sood also provided free of cost lodging facilities to many of them. He also carried out humanitarian work by paying for the school fee of many less-privileged children.

Recognizing his relentless altruistic efforts, the United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) has honoured Sonu Sood with its Special Humanitarian Award. The award was presented to him on Monday evening through a virtual ceremony.

Sonu Sood now joins the league of Angelina Jolie, David Beckham, Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Watson, Liam Neeson, Cate Blanchett, Antonio Banderas, Nicole Kidman, and Priyanka Chopra who have been awarded similar honours by different UN organizations.

Netizens, celebrities and various organisations across the country have congratulated Sonu Sood. The official Filmfare tweeted, “Sonu Sood honoured by United Nations Development Programme with the SDG Special Humanitarian Award. He joins the league of Angelina Jolie, David Beckham and Leonardo DiCaprio who have received similar honors for their service to the society.”

Shobhaa De tweeted, "So proud of our REAL Superstar! Thank you for launching #LockdownLiaisons."

