April 30, 2021
Poshan
Soli Sorabjee, Former Attorney General Of India, Dies At 91

Soli Sorabjee was 91-years-old and is survived by his wife, a daughter, and two sons.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 April 2021
Veteran lawyer, former attorney general and Padma Vibhushan recipient Soli Sorabjee
File photo
Veteran lawyer, former attorney general and Padma Vibhushan recipient Soli Sorabjee passed away on Friday morning after getting infected with Covid-19. He was admitted at a private hospital in Delhi. He was 91.

He began his legal practice in 1953 in Bombay high court. In 1971, he was designated senior counsel of the Supreme Court. He became the attorney general of India first from 1989-90 and then from 1998-2004.

