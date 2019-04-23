﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Lok Sabha Elections: Snake Inside VVPAT Machine Delays Voting In Kerala's Kannur

Lok Sabha Elections: Snake Inside VVPAT Machine Delays Voting In Kerala's Kannur

A small snake was found inside a VVPAT machine in a booth at Mayyil Kandakkai of Kannur constituency in Kerala, triggering panic among officials and voters.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 April 2019
Lok Sabha Elections: Snake Inside VVPAT Machine Delays Voting In Kerala's Kannur
Representative Image
Lok Sabha Elections: Snake Inside VVPAT Machine Delays Voting In Kerala's Kannur
outlookindia.com
2019-04-23T16:52:52+0530

An unusual "visitor" in a polling booth in the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency caused the voting to be held up for a while on Tuesday.

A small snake was found inside a VVPAT machine in a booth at Mayyil Kandakkai in the constituency, which is witnessing heavy polling, triggering panic among officials and voters.

However, the reptile was soon removed and voting continued.

The Kannur constituency, where sitting MP P K Sreemathy (CPI-M-LDF), K Surendran (Cong-UDF), and C K Padmanabhan (BJP-NDA) are trying their luck, is witnessing brisk polling since the morning.

(PTI)

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Kannur Kerala Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Snake Voter Verified Paper Audit Trial (VVPAT) National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : BJP Workers Thrash Election Officer In UP's Moradabad
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters