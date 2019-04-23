Lok Sabha Elections: Snake Inside VVPAT Machine Delays Voting In Kerala's Kannur

An unusual "visitor" in a polling booth in the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency caused the voting to be held up for a while on Tuesday.

A small snake was found inside a VVPAT machine in a booth at Mayyil Kandakkai in the constituency, which is witnessing heavy polling, triggering panic among officials and voters.

However, the reptile was soon removed and voting continued.

The Kannur constituency, where sitting MP P K Sreemathy (CPI-M-LDF), K Surendran (Cong-UDF), and C K Padmanabhan (BJP-NDA) are trying their luck, is witnessing brisk polling since the morning.

(PTI)