Six Covid-19 Vaccine Myths Busted By Experts You Should Know

Ever since the availability of Covid-19 vaccines, there have also been many myths and misinformation spread around them. Outlook spoke to Dr Prashant Borade, Senior Consultant and HOD critical care, Global Hospitals, Mumbai and Dr Trupti Gilada, an Infectious Disease Specialist at Masina Hospital to bust myths that surround the Covid-19 vaccines in India.

A few days back, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that everyone above 18 is now eligible to be vaccinated in the country. Ahead of India’s third phase of Covid-19 vaccinations for all adults from May 1, getting registered on the CoWIN web portal and taking an appointment to get a vaccine has been made mandatory for those between 18 and 45 years.

Can people consume alcohol before or after being vaccinated?

There is no evidence so far of alcohol reducing the effectiveness of the vaccine or antibody production. Having said that, it's best to avoid alcohol intake post-vaccination as the mild flu-like illness or any reactions may be masked or exaggerated.

Can you have sex after vaccination?

Yes, absolutely. Vaccines have no detrimental effect on the sexual life of an individual and neither does having sex have a detrimental effect on the vaccines. However, it's best to avoid unprotected sex and use barrier contraception for about 12 weeks after vaccination.

Can you donate blood? If no then after how much duration?

People can definitely donate blood after vaccination as long as they are feeling fit and are showing no symptoms of illness. There is no waiting period between vaccination and eligibility to donate blood.

Are vaccines safe for pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers?

All vaccines are been offered to pregnant women. In case of complications, you may want to delay for 12 weeks after pregnancy detection and get vaccinated before the third trimester.

Can vaccine shots be taken during menstruation?

Yes. The government has busted the myth and said it is perfectly safe to take your Covid-19 vaccine jab during menstruation.

Does vaccine lead to infertility or miscarriage?

There is no evidence that vaccines affect fertility or cause miscarriage at present.

Is there a relation between Covid vaccines and heart attacks?

There is absolutely no relation between Covid vaccines and heart attacks. There had been incidents of people having heart attacks in the period following the Covid vaccine but when it was investigated it was found that in a large population that gets vaccinated there will even naturally be certain people who will have incidents like heart attacks; this number was not much more than what was seen in the period before the vaccine.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine