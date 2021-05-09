Sikh Body Provides Oxygen Concentrators To Covid Patients

Also read Sikh Body Helps Families Perform Last Rites Of Relatives As Crematoriums In Delhi Get Overcrowded

Amid the alarming rise in Coronavirus cases and increasing demand for oxygen, United Sikhs, a United Nations-affiliated human rights and advocacy organisation is arranging oxygen concentrators for people infected with Covid-19.

The organisation has started distributing oxygen concentrators in Delhi, Punjab, and Karnataka.

India is witnessing a ravaging second wave of Covid-19 which is yet to see its peak. An exponential rise in Covid cases has overwhelmed the healthcare infrastructure and left people scrambling for basic medical supplies like oxygen cylinders. Amid the crisis, United Sikhs is making efforts to supply oxygen.

The organisation is mobilising resources to help the Covid patients. It has imported oxygen concentrators from the US. People in need can place their requests through United Sikhs’ social media accounts.

“We are arranging oxygen concentrators and making efforts to support the medical system. We will keep the concentrators at the disposal of the corona-affected persons, which they can use for three to five days and return us when their health conditions get normal”, said United Sikhs director Jasmeet Singh.

Singh said that the concentrators are being supplied a first-come-first-serve basis, depending on the availability.

In Delhi, the NGO is also helping families in the burial/cremation of their kin who succumbed to Covid-19. On a daily basis, the volunteers of the NGO help to perform the last rites of at least 15 people.

