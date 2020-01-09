January 09, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  'Shouldn't Be Allowed To Continue': BJP Leader Murli Manohar Joshi Calls For JNU VC's Removal

'Shouldn't Be Allowed To Continue': BJP Leader Murli Manohar Joshi Calls For JNU VC's Removal

Murli Manohar Joshi Joshi said there were reports that the HRD Ministry had twice advised the JNU VC to implement a 'certain reasonable and working formula for resolving the issue of enhanced fees in JNU.'

Outlook Web Bureau 09 January 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
'Shouldn't Be Allowed To Continue': BJP Leader Murli Manohar Joshi Calls For JNU VC's Removal
Former HRD Minister and senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi. (file photo)
'Shouldn't Be Allowed To Continue': BJP Leader Murli Manohar Joshi Calls For JNU VC's Removal
outlookindia.com
2020-01-09T20:33:27+0530

Former HRD Minister and senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Jagadesh Kumar, the Vice-Chancellor Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), questioning his "attitude" and calling for his removal from the post.

Sharing a note on Twitter, Joshi said there were reports that the HRD Ministry had twice advised the JNU VC to implement "certain reasonable and working formula for resolving the issue of enhanced fees in JNU."

"It is shocking that the VC is adamant for not implementing the government proposal."

"This attitude is deplorable and in my opinion such a VC should not be allowed to continue," he said.

Calls for the resignation of Jagadesh Kumar gained momentum on Thursday when the students and teachers of JNU led a protest march from Mandi House to HRD Ministry against the January 5 mob attack on campus. The protesters wanted to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan but were stopped by the police, who asked them to end the protest. 

JNU Students' Union President Aishe Ghosh said the students won't relent until Kumar resigns from the post. The JNU VC has come under fire after it was alleged that he didn't do enough to prevent masked men and women, armed with sticks, hammers and stones, from entering the campus.

The Home Ministry, after a meeting with student-delegation on Thursday, however, said that Kumar's resignation was no solution to the ongoing crisis.

Next Story >>

Plea In Delhi Court To Persuade Nirbhaya Case Convicts To Donate Organs

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Murli Manohar Joshi New Delhi JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) Jawaharlal Nehru University National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos