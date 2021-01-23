Shocking! Woman In Rajasthan Tests Positive For Coronavirus 31 Times, Leaves Doctors Baffled

A 35-year-old woman tested positive for Covid-19, 31 times in a span of just five months. All her tests including 17 RT-PCR and 14 rapid antigen tests returned positive, officials said.

The results of the patient, Sarada Devi, pose a unique challenge to all medical theories about Covid-19, as it is believed that the incubation cycle of coronavirus ends in 14 days. Her first test was conducted in September and the most recent one on January 7, and each time she tested positive, she left the medical practitioners baffled.

Devi has been staying at Bharatpur's Apna Ashram since August last year. According to ashram protocols, she was tested for Covid before being accepted as an entrant and thereupon tested positive.

"Since then, she has been staying in isolation and has been given all three types of treatment namely allopathic, Homeopathic and Ayurveda. However, despite all treatments, each time, her report comes positive".

"Surprisingly, despite having a positive Covid report, she is healthy and has gained around 7-8 kgs", said Dr B.M. Bhardwaj. Dr Bhardwaj added that when Devi came to the ashram, she was so weak and fragile that she could not even stand on her own.

"Although her present condition satisfies us as she is healthy, however, her Covid-19 status is at another level and we are worried".

"We have called Bharatpur Health officials and Sawai Man Singh Hospital, Jaipur, health officials too to take up her case and explain her reports," he added.

"She is still staying in isolation in the ashram as we need to care for other people staying in the ashram", said an ashram official.

Many doctors, including Bhardwaj, think that the reason why Devi is being tested positive continuously could be because of her low immunity.

