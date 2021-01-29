Shocking! Man Rapes His Minor Stepdaughter; Gets 20 Years Rigorous Imprisonment

In Chhattisgarh's Raipur district, a fast track court has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his eight-year-old stepdaughter.

The special public prosecutor (SPP) Morisha Naidu told PTI that the verdict came in the case, 45 days after the incident occurred in the Khamtarai police station area in Raipur city.

Additional sessions judge (1st FTC) Rajeev Kumar convicted the 47-year-old accused in the bone-chilling incident, a native of Bihar who was living in Khamtarai, for raping his step-daughter and sentenced him 20 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, she said.

The court has also sentenced him to 10 years rigorous imprisonment each under section 376(2)(f) (a relative, guardian or teacher of, or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman, commits rape on such woman) and 376(2)(n) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman) of the IPC, Naidu said.

All the sentences will run concurrently, she said, adding that the court also imposed a collective fine of Rs 70,000 on the convict.

The incident took place in December 2020, when the man sexually assaulted the victim at their home and was caught by his wife, who lodged an FIR that led to his arrest, the SPP said.

With PTI Inputs

