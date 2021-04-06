Shocking! Man Held For Raping 13-Year-Old Daughter In UP

Police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly raping his 13-year-old daughter in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur. The 35-year-old accused is the girl's stepfather.
Citing the complaint, Jalalabad SHO Jasbeer Singh said almost a month ago, the accused had taken the girl to a field and raped her.
She was terrified and did not tell anyone about the incident.
On Saturday, she narrated the incident to her mother, after which police were informed and the case registered.
Singh said the accused was arrested on Sunday. The girl has been sent for a medical examination.
With PTI inputs
