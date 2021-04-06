April 06, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Shocking! Man Held For Raping 13-Year-Old Daughter In UP

Shocking! Man Held For Raping 13-Year-Old Daughter In UP

The 35-year-old accused is the girl's stepfather.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Shocking! Man Held For Raping 13-Year-Old Daughter In UP
Representational Image
Shocking! Man Held For Raping 13-Year-Old Daughter In UP
outlookindia.com
2021-04-06T09:30:31+05:30

Police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly raping his 13-year-old daughter in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur. The 35-year-old accused is the girl's stepfather.

Citing the complaint, Jalalabad SHO Jasbeer Singh said almost a month ago, the accused had taken the girl to a field and raped her. 

She was terrified and did not tell anyone about the incident.

On Saturday, she narrated the incident to her mother, after which police were informed and the case registered.

Singh said the accused was arrested on Sunday. The girl has been sent for a medical examination.

With PTI inputs

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Himachal Pradesh Gears Up After Forest Fires In Uttarakhand

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh Child Rape Rape National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos