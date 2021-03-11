Shocking! 67-Year-Old Man Held For Unnatural Sex With Stray Dog

In a shocking case, a 67-year-old hawker was arrested for allegedly having unnatural sex with a stray dog in Mumbai’s suburban Andheri.

According to the police, the incident took place in Juhu Gulli locality in Andheri.

A senior official of D N Nagar police station said, "The accused Ahmed Shahi, who resides alone, used to commit such crimes. In the past, the local residents had warned him against doing so."

One of the local residents spotted him indulging in the crime and informed an NGO about it.

"Based on the evidence submitted by the NGO, we registered an FIR against Shahi. We arrested him under relevant sections of IPC, including 377 (unnatural sex) and others," the official said.

With PTI inputs

