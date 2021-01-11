January 11, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Shocking! 50-Year-Old Widow Raped In UP's Shahjahanpur

Shocking! 50-Year-Old Widow Raped In UP's Shahjahanpur

The woman has been sent for a medical examination and efforts are on to nab the accused, who is absconding

Outlook Web Bureau 11 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Shocking! 50-Year-Old Widow Raped In UP's Shahjahanpur
Representational Image
Shocking! 50-Year-Old Widow Raped In UP's Shahjahanpur
outlookindia.com
2021-01-11T13:52:02+05:30

In yet another shocking case, a 50-year-old widow was allegedly raped by a middle-aged man of her village located within the Sehramau police station limits in this Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur.

The woman was allegedly raped by the accused on Saturday and a case was registered on Sunday evening, Circle Officer (Sadar) Mahendra Pal Singh said.

The woman has been sent for a medical examination and efforts are on to nab the accused, who is absconding, he added.

Singh said the accused knew the woman's son and used to come to their house.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

24-Year-Old Newly Married Man Kills Wife Over Domestic Dispute In Maharashtra

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Lucknow Rape National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos