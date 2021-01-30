Shocking! 37-Year-Old BARC Official Hangs Self After Quarrelling With Wife

January 30, 2021
Corona
Identified as one Anuj Tripathi, the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre official hanged himself at his Mumbai residence on Thursday, officials said

Outlook Web Bureau 30 January 2021
Representational Image
outlookindia.com
2021-01-30T10:54:43+05:30

In a shocking incident, a 37-year-old official at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) reportedly died by suicide after hanging himself at his residence in Mumbai’s suburban Trombay following an argument with wife, police officials said on Saturday.

And what’s more shocking and bizarre is that the argument reportedly revolved around how to feed their children.

The official died on Thursday and he has been identified as one Anuj Tripathi, police said.

"On Thursday morning, Tripathi had a heated argument with his wife at their residence in Anushaktinagar over the issue of feeding their children. He later went to his bedroom and hanged himself from the ceiling fan using a towel," senior inspector Siddheshwar Gove of Trombay police station said.

His wife and some neighbours later rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead, he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered at Trombay police station in this connection and an investigation is on, Gove added.

(With PTI inputs)

