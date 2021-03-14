Shocking! 35-Year-Old Singer Attempts Suicide In Nagpur, Livestreams Act On Facebook

In a shocking incident a singer in Nagpur attempted to take his life on Saturday by slashing his wrists and livestreaming the act on Facebook, officials said.

The 35-year-old singer resorted to suicide as he had been plagued by financial woes ever since the pandemic began, police said.

Soon after the singer posted the video on Facebook, he was saved by friends who saw his post and they rushed him to a hospital, police added.

"While the 35-year-old man was attempting suicide, his wife and children were crying for help. Several of his friends who saw the live stream reached his house in Pardi area in Nagpur and took him to a nearby hospital. His condition is critical," an official said.

Incidentally, he was among a group of people who had met authorities here demanding help for artistes affected by the lockdown, a colleague said.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine