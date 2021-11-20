Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Shimla: Leopard On Prowl ‘Caged’, But Natives Ask Is It The Errant Man-Eater?

The leopard had killed two kids, including a five-year-old child on November 4 during Diwali celebrations, and a girl of the same age in August.

Shimla: Leopard On Prowl ‘Caged’, But Natives Ask Is It The Errant Man-Eater?
The leopard has been caged and now kept at the wildlife animal rescue centre at Tutikandi, Shimla. | Representational Image

Trending

Shimla: Leopard On Prowl ‘Caged’, But Natives Ask Is It The Errant Man-Eater?
outlookindia.com
2021-11-20T08:42:18+05:30
Ashwani Sharma
Ashwani Sharma

Ashwani Sharma

More stories from Ashwani Sharma
View All

Published: 20 Nov 2021, Updated: 20 Nov 2021 8:42 am

More than two dozen trap cameras, half-a-dozen cages and 20-odd wildlife officials on action mode took 14 days and 15 nights to cage a leopard which was on the prowl for almost three months in Shimla’s downtown locality Kanlog. But for people of the hill town, who had unsuccessfully demanded that the big cat be declared a man-eater, are not sure whether the forest department had managed to catch the errant leopard.

The leopard had killed two kids, including a five-year-old child on November 4 during Diwali celebrations, and a girl of the same age in August. Principal Conservator of Forests Ajay Srivastava confirmed to Outlook that the leopard has been caged and now kept at the wildlife animal rescue centre at Tutikandi, Shimla.

“We are 99 per cent sure, by the evidence our teams have gathered, that it’s the same animal. It’s definitely a big relief for us as also the natives,” he said. He did not rule out the presence of more leopards in and around Shimla forests.

The trap cameras set up by the wildlife wing of the forest department, with the help of Wildlife Institute, Dehradun, had recorded movements of leopards in the town, mainly during the night hours.

Sanjay Chauhan, a former Shimla mayor who had led a mass movement against the wildlife department’s inability to trap “man-eater” animals, still has doubts if the caged leopard was the same. “Till it’s scientifically established that the animal which eventually landed up in the cage was the same, the natives of downtown localities will not be able to sleep in peace. The wildlife department neither has trained man-power nor gadgets to offer help to the people at Kanlog and other localities where the movement of the leopards have been recorded by trap cameras,” he says.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Shimla Nagrik Sabha, a group of social activists, had been up in arms demanding that the leopard be declared a “man-eater” but the wildlife department resisted the pressure, asserting that there was no clear-cut evidence about the same leopard involved in both the killings.

Movement of leopards in Shimla have also been recorded by CCTV cameras set up by the police earlier. This was mostly in areas like catchment forests, Dhalli, Dhanda, the cemetery at Kanlog, Forest road, Chotta Shimla and Nav Bahar. Some years back, a leopard cub also strayed into the campus of Shimla’s St. Bede’s college and even Rani Jhansi park.

In 2015, a study by Mumbai-based NGO—Wildlife Conservation Society—on human-leopard conflict in Shimla, had revealed the presence of leopards in Shimla’s peripheral forests. The study, however, advised citizens against panic reaction on sighting of animals in their vicinity. “Leopards are extremely adaptable and intelligent animals. They exist all over the spaces. Even Mumbai’s high-density Borivali locality or NCR region of Noida have leopards. Shimla is no exception,” says Srivastava.

He claims that the wildlife wing of the department is working on a management plan for the leopards to ensure that the population in the localities adjacent to the forests don’t come in conflict with the animals. Already some advisories have been issued for the natives.

Tags

Ashwani Sharma Shimla Animals & Wildlife National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

‘Fear Of Becoming Unpopular Among Farmers Kept The Movement Leadership United’: Hannan Mollah

‘Fear Of Becoming Unpopular Among Farmers Kept The Movement Leadership United’: Hannan Mollah

Gujarat Emerges As A Fertile Landing Ground For Narcotics Smuggling From Pak, Afghan, Iran

Farmers At The Singhu Border Have Mixed Reactions To Government Move

Farm Laws Repealed: The Biggest Victory Of Farmers' Movement In Recent Decades

Rajnath Singh In Ladakh: Chushul Valley Residents Seek Land In Leh Due To 'War-Like' Situation At Border

Farm Laws To Be Repealed But For Women Farmers, The Battle Has Only Just Begun

Of Concertina Wires And Protest Songs: Iconic Moments From Farmer Agitation That Shook India

Farm Laws Repealed: At Ghazipur Border, Announcement Met With Cautious Enthusiasm

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

One Battle Won, The War Remains

One Battle Won, The War Remains

Which Side Are You On?

Which Side Are You On?

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Advertisement

More from India

Farm Laws Repealed: A Masterstroke By PM Modi Ahead Of UP, Punjab Polls

Farm Laws Repealed: A Masterstroke By PM Modi Ahead Of UP, Punjab Polls

How 'Langars' Became The Life Force Of Farmers' Protests

How 'Langars' Became The Life Force Of Farmers' Protests

How Pash's Poetry Kept Farmers' Protest Spirited

How Pash's Poetry Kept Farmers' Protest Spirited

'Loyal To Nation’ Family Strives To Erase 'Militancy Label'

'Loyal To Nation’ Family Strives To Erase 'Militancy Label'

Read More from Outlook

Gujarat Emerges As A Fertile Landing Ground For Narcotics Smuggling From Pak, Afghan, Iran

Gujarat Emerges As A Fertile Landing Ground For Narcotics Smuggling From Pak, Afghan, Iran

Haima Deshpande / The NCB sources say that Pakistan’s ISI is using the network of the Dawood gang to smuggle narcotics via Gujarat.

‘Fear Of Becoming Unpopular Among Farmers Kept The Movement Leadership United’: Hannan Mollah

‘Fear Of Becoming Unpopular Among Farmers Kept The Movement Leadership United’: Hannan Mollah

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / There had been countless efforts on the part of the government and the ruling party to vilify the leadership of the movement, says Hannan Mollah, head of the All India Kisan Sabha.

Rohit A Class Act, 'We Enjoy Batting With Each Other': Rahul

Rohit A Class Act, 'We Enjoy Batting With Each Other': Rahul

Jayanta Oinam / During their 117-runs stand against New Zealand in Ranchi, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul became the first Indian pair to record five consecutive 50+ partnerships in T20Is.

Farm Laws To Be Repealed But For Women Farmers, The Battle Has Only Just Begun

Farm Laws To Be Repealed But For Women Farmers, The Battle Has Only Just Begun

Preetha Nair / Scores of women participants in the agitation have tales of the neglect faced by women farmers in India, who remain invisible and relegated to the fringe with no ownership on land.

Advertisement