Seventh Round Of Talks Between Centre And Protesting Farmers Begin

The seventh round of talks between the protesting farmers and the Centre began on Monday.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railways, Commerce and Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash, who is an MP from Punjab, are holding the talks with the representatives of 40 farmer unions at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

The meeting began with paying respects to the farmers who lost their lives during the ongoing protest, sources said.

On Sunday, Tomar met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed the government’s strategy to resolve the current crisis, sources said. Tomar discussed with Singh "all possible options" to find a "middle path" to resolve the crisis, they added.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary expressed hope that a solution will be found during the talks and that the agitation against the three agriculture laws will soon end.

In the last round of meetings, the two sides agreed on two of the four demands of the farmers – withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill and the penal provisions for stubble burning in the Air Quality Commission Ordinance.

So far, six rounds of talks have been held between the central government and the farmer unions. However, the talks failed to end the deadlock as the farmers continue to demand the repeal of the three farm laws passed by Parliament in September.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to the Centre to accept all the demands of the protesting farmers and repeal the three farm laws.

In a tweet ahead of the talks, Kejriwal lauded the farmers’ resolve in continuing their agitation despite rains and cold weather.

"Salute to the resolve of the farmers staying firm on the roads despite rains and cold. I appeal to the Centre to accept all the demands of the farmers and repeal the three black farm laws in today's meeting," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and some other states have been camping along the Delhi border blocking major highways, demanding that the Centre repeal the farm laws and give legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Enacted in September 2020, the government has presented these laws as major farm reforms aimed at increasing farmers' income, but protesting farmers have raised concerns that these legislations would weaken the MSP and mandi systems and leave them at the mercy of big corporates.

