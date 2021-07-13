Serum Institute Of India To Start Manufacturing Sputnik V Vaccines From September

Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) will begin manufacturing Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine from September, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement on Monday.
According to the RDIF statement, 300 million doses of the vaccine will be manufactured by SII every year.
As part of the technical transfer process, SII has already received cell and vector samples from the Gamaleya Center. With their import approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), the cultivation process has begun," the RDIF said.
This development comes in the backdrop of Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm Dr Reddy's, recently receiving nearly three million doses of Sputnik V from RDIF with which it has a pact to sell 125 million people doses (250 million vials) in India.
(With PTI inputs)
