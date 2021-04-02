'Serious Re-Evaluation Of Use Of EVM Must': Priyanka Gandhi After Machines Found In BJP Candidate’s Car

Hours after the second phase of polling concluded in Assam, a video has been circulating on social media allegedly showing electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the car of Patharkandi BJP candidate Krishnendu Paul. Assam-based journalist Atanu Bhuyan took to tweeted the video and mentioned that the “situation is tense in Patharkandi” following the incident.

Targeting the BJP over the incident, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said the Election Commission needs to start acting decisively on reports of private vehicles transporting electronic voting machines, and a serious re-evaluation of the use of EVMs needs to be carried out by all national parties.

Tagging the tweet which carried the video, Priyanka Gandhi said every time there is an election, videos of private vehicles caught transporting EVMs show up.

"Unsurprisingly they have the following things in common: 1. The vehicles usually belong to BJP candidates or their associates. 2. The videos are taken as one-off incidents and dismissed as aberrations 3. The BJP uses its media machinery to accuse those who exposed the videos as sore losers," the Congress general secretary said.

Every time there is an election videos of private vehicles caught transporting EVM’s show up. Unsurprisingly they have the following things in common:



1. The vehicles usually belong to BJP candidates or their associates. ....



1/3 https://t.co/s8W9Oc0UcV — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 2, 2021

2. The videos are taken as one off incidents and dismissed as aberrations



3. The BJP uses its media machinery to accuse those who exposed the videos as sore losers.



The fact is that too many such incidents are being reported and nothing is being done about them. 2/3 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 2, 2021

.. The EC needs to start acting decisively on these complaints and a serious re-evaluation of the use of EVM’s needs to be carried out by all national parties. 3/3 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 2, 2021

The fact is that too many such incidents are being reported and nothing is being done about them, she said.

"The EC needs to start acting decisively on these complaints and a serious re-evaluation of the use of EVMs needs to be carried out by all national parties," she said in a series of tweets.

With PTI inputs

