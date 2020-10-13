Sense Of Shame Compelled Govt To Release My Mother Mehbooba Mufti: Iltija

Iltija Mufti, daughter of PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, said the government must have felt a sense of shame and embarrassment after she went to court to seek her mother’s release forcing the government to revoke her detention order.

“I was not really expecting this sudden decision. I think after I went to the court with a fresh petition the government might have felt a sense of shame and embarrassment and released her,” Iltija told Outlook.

Early this month Iltija Mufti filed a fresh petition before the Supreme Court seeking the release of her mother. In response the government cited the “geopolitical position of Jammu and Kashmir”, its geographical proximity with Pakistan, and Mehbooba’s “glorifying militant” statements for the continuation of her detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Iltija said everyone deserves freedom. After the abrogation of Article 370 scores of people have been taken to jails outside J&K and they should be released as well, Iltija said. “My mother’s case was prominent but there are several other cases and I want everyone to be freed,” she said.

“I feel a huge sense of relief. I had a responsibility and it was to articulate the ground situation here and how people were being suppressed,” she said.

“The sense of relief comes from the fact there is someone who can articulate ground realities and truth. You have to understand that after August 5, 2019, I was not only speaking about my mother but also about the ground situation here as there was no one talking about it. And that is why, I am glad that she can take over her responsibilities,” she added.

Mehbooba Mufti was arrested on August 5, 2019, the day the government revoked Article 370. She was booked under section 107 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Six months later the former chief minister was booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA). The PSA dossier referred to Mehbooba as being a “daddy’s girl.” The dossier also equated her with Kota Rani, a medieval queen in Kashmir, who rose to power through dubious means such as poisoning her opponents. The dossier also made comments on the marital status of Mehbooba Mufti, terming that it did not “last long.”

