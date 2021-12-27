Advertisement
Monday, Dec 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Sena Members Seek Suspension Of BJP MLA Nitesh Rane Over Behaviour Towards Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray

The Maharashtra Assembly was briefly adjourned on Monday after the Shiv Sena members demanded that BJP legislator Nitesh Rane be suspended over his alleged inappropriate behaviour towards state Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Sena Members Seek Suspension Of BJP MLA Nitesh Rane Over Behaviour Towards Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray

Trending

Sena Members Seek Suspension Of BJP MLA Nitesh Rane Over Behaviour Towards Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray
outlookindia.com
2021-12-27T14:53:13+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 27 Dec 2021, Updated: 27 Dec 2021 2:53 pm

The issue was raised by Shiv Sena MLA Suhas Kande after the Question Hour.


He alleged that last week, Rane, while sitting in the Vidhan Bhavan premises, made 'meow' sounds looking in the direction of Thackeray, who he was going inside the building.


Kande said while all members agree that indecent behaviour against political party leaders shouldn't be allowed, Rane justified his behaviour and told reporters that he would continue to do so.

Related Stories

Nagaland Civilian Killing: Oting Revives Bitter, Painful Memories For Nagas


"Aaditya Thackeray, being a dignified man, walked away ignoring Nitesh Rane. We will not tolerate insult of our leader," Kande said.


He demanded that Rane apologise in the House or he be suspended.
Sena legislator Sunil Prabhu supported Kande.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist


Another Sena member Bhaskar Jadhav demanded that Rane be permanently suspended as member of the Assembly.


The Shiv Sena members shouted slogans in support of their demand following which the Chair adjourned the House for 10 minutes.


Nitesh Rane is the son of Union minister Narayan Rane.


After the House resumed, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said Nitesh Rane will be reprimanded for his comments.


"But, suspending a member for an incident that had happened outside the House is not right," he said.


Fadnavis said earlier Bhaskar Jadhav would make noises when NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal used to enter the House.

Chandrakant Patil (of BJP) wondered why the issue, about the incident which happened outside, was being discussed in the House. "Did Nitesh Rane take any name?" he asked.


The presiding officer said a meeting of all group leaders will be held on Tuesday to ensure such incidents do not take place again.

-With PTI inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Aaditya Thackeray Maharashtra National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Bank Accounts Of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity Frozen Across India: Reports

Bank Accounts Of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity Frozen Across India: Reports

Maharashtra Local Body Elections Postponed Until OBC Reservation Restored

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: 76 SC Lawyers Write To Chief Justice To Take Action

Children's Vaccination | Registration To Begin From Jan 1: How To Register And More

Kalicharan Maharaj, Who Insulted Gandhiji, Should Be Arrested For Treason: NCP's Nawab Malik

Congress Loses Main Opposition Status, TMC Gains Big In Meghalaya In 2021

Chandigarh Municipal Polls: AAP Emerges Leading Party; Party’s Damanpreet Singh Defeats BJP Mayor

Niti Aayog's Health Index: Kerala At Top, Uttar Pradesh At Bottom

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Advertisement

More from India

Delhi Police Assures HC Of Security To Liquor Vend

Delhi Police Assures HC Of Security To Liquor Vend

Speculations About

Speculations About "Changes" Is Media Creation; BJP Will Face 2023 Polls United: Karnataka CM

Newsalert: Captain Amarinder Singh Will Contest Punjab Polls Alongside Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s Party: Union Minister

Newsalert: Captain Amarinder Singh Will Contest Punjab Polls Alongside Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s Party: Union Minister

Uttar Pradesh Polls: BJP's Brahmin Leaders Hold Discussions With Nadda

Uttar Pradesh Polls: BJP's Brahmin Leaders Hold Discussions With Nadda

Read More from Outlook

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power in 2022?

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power in 2022?

Mitrajit Bhattacharya / What are the key issues the state will vote for in upcoming Assembly elections?

Omicron | Delhi Overtakes Maharashtra, Night Curfew From Tonight: All You Need To Know

Omicron | Delhi Overtakes Maharashtra, Night Curfew From Tonight: All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / With 142 infections, Delhi currently has the highest number of Omicron cases in India followed by Maharashtra. It also reported 290 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death.

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE: Rain Delays Start Of Play

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE: Rain Delays Start Of Play

Jayanta Oinam / Get here Day 2 live cricket scores of the first Test between South Africa vs India at Centurion. KL Rahul's century gave India Day 1 honours.

Post Christmas, Snowfall Greets Shimla And Manali In Himachal Pradesh

Post Christmas, Snowfall Greets Shimla And Manali In Himachal Pradesh

Ashwani Sharma / In Shimla, the Ridge and Mall road saw the tourists rushing from their hotels to experience the snow though a white Christmas had eluded them just 24 hours back.

Advertisement