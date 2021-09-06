Security At Javed Akhtar's Mumbai Residence Beefed Up Amid Demands For Apology By BJP

Security has been beefed up outside the residence of renowned Bollywood writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar in Mumbai, police said on Monday.

The development comes after a Maharashtra BJP MLA demanded an apology from Akhtar over his remark, where he allegedly compared the RSS with the Taliban.

The security has been heightened outside Akhtar's residence near the ISKCON temple in Juhu area.

Akhtar recently told a news channel that right wing all over the world has an uncanny similarity.

"The Taliban want an Islamic country. These people want to make a Hindu Rashtra," the lyricist said without naming the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

BJP MLA and state party spokesperson Ram Kadam condemned Akhtar's remark.

The legislator from Mumbai said no film involving Akhtar will be allowed to be screened in the country until he apologises to Sangh functionaries over his comments.

The Shiv Sena, which shares power with the NCP and Congress in Maharashtra, on Monday said Akhtar was "completely wrong" in comparing the RSS with the Taliban.

"How can you say those who favour the concept of a Hindu Rashtra are of Talibani mindset? We don't agree with this," an editorial in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said. (With PTI inputs)

