Scientist Claims Einstein And Newton Are Wrong, Says Gravitational Waves Will Be Renamed As Narendra Modi Waves

A scientist at the 106th Indian Science Congress on Friday stunned the audience with his audacious claims regarding modern physics, and famous physicists including Albert Einstein and Isaac Newton.

Kanan Jegathala Krishnan, a delegate at the Congress claimed that modern Physics will be completely destroyed and asserted that a new understanding of Physics will emerge based on his observations.

Last year, at the 105th Indian Science Congress, Harsh Vardhan had claimed that cosmologist Stephen Hawking, had said the Vedas have a theory that is superior to Albert Einstein's e=mc2 theory of relativity.

Vardhan, however, had parried questions on the source of the information.

“We recently lost a renowned scientist, cosmologist Stephen Hawking. He also emphatically said on record that our Vedas might have a theory which is superior to the Einstein's theory of e=mc^2,” Vardhan had said in his speech and urged the reporters to find the source of his claims.

Kanan claimed although there is no problem with the experimental physics, theoretical physics, he said, is totally wrong and will completely destroy in future.

On his LinkedIn profile, Kanan describes himself as Senior Research Scientist and Coordinator University Education, World Community Service Centre, Aliyar, Tamil Nadu.

Kanan also said that once as the common understanding of physics will change, Gravitational Waves will be renamed as 'Narendra Modi Waves' and Gravitational Lensing Effect will be renamed as 'Hashvardhan Effect'.

The scientist also claimed that with the establishment of his of own theory, E=MW2, Harshvardhan will become more popular and great than APJ Abdul Kalam.

He also claimed that, based on his observations, the international scientific community will soon declare that Higgs Boson is not the God Particle.

Kanan also claimed to be the first person to define electricity and said electricity and magnetism are same.