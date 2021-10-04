Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 06, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Schools Reopen In Maharashtra For First Time In 18 Months As Covid-19 Cases Fall

Last month, Maharashtra's School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had announced that physical classes will resume in schools across the state and the government also issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for it.

Schools Reopen In Maharashtra For First Time In 18 Months As Covid-19 Cases Fall
Maharashtra schools reopening after 18 months | PTI

Trending

Schools Reopen In Maharashtra For First Time In 18 Months As Covid-19 Cases Fall
outlookindia.com
2021-10-04T13:12:16+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 04 Oct 2021, Updated: 04 Oct 2021 1:12 pm

Schools across Maharashtra resumed physical sessions for classes 5 to 12 on Monday after being shut for over 18 months in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Until now, schools were conducting physical classes only in those areas which were reporting relatively fewer COVID-19 cases.

Last month, Maharashtra's School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had announced that physical classes will resume in schools across the state and the government also issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for it.

On Monday morning, the minister in a tweet said, "Wishing all parents and students the very best as schools reopen across the state today. We hope you enjoy your first day back in a safe atmosphere."

Related Stories

In Pandemic Times, How Is College Life Different From Schools?

School Reopening: Principals Hail Decision But For Parents, Dilemma Isn't Over Yet

According to the Maharashtra government, physical sessions have started for classes 5 to 12 in rural areas and for classes 8 to 12 in urban areas of the state.

But, the physical classes have not yet been resumed for classes 1 to 4 in rural areas and for classes 1 to 7 in urban areas.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

The Maharashtra education department conducted a meeting on Sunday to take stock of the situation before resuming physical classes in schools.

"For a smooth transition to physical classes, effective coordination with the health department, local administration will have to be maintained. We are committed to providing a conducive atmosphere to students, many among whom will be returning to class after a year and a half," Gaikwad had tweeted after the meeting.

As per SOPs issued by the state government for the reopening of schools, it is not mandatory for students to attend physical classes. If they want to attend, they will have to submit consent letters from their parents.

Gaikwad last month said that as per a survey conducted by the school education department, more than 70 per cent parents favoured reopening of schools.

In Maharashtra, physical classes in schools were stopped in March 2020, after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state government in July this year allowed schools to restart physical classes in the rural areas where COVID-19 prevalence was negligible. The decision mainly benefited the state's Vidarbha region, but schools in major cities like Mumbai and Pune remained closed.

The latest decision was taken after consulting health officials as well as the state government's COVID-19 task force, Gaikwad earlier said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Schools Reopen COVID-19 National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Mahalaya: An Amalgamation Of Hope and Nostalgia

Mahalaya: An Amalgamation Of Hope and Nostalgia

'I Have Been Stopped To Go To Lucknow And Check On My Wife': Robert Vadra

Is Normalcy In Valley A Fake Narrative? Politicians Ask After Spate Of Civilian Killings

UP Govt Allows Congress Leaders Including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra To Visit Lakhimpur Kheri

When I Met Vajpayee During His Last Public Appearance

Rahul Gandhi On His Way To Lakhimpur Kheri, Warns Govt To Not 'Interfere With Democratic Process'

Famous Political Cartoonist C J Yesudasan Dies Of Covid-19

Lakhimpur Kheri: UP Govt Slams Opposition For Adopting 'Negative' Attitude

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mumbai Indians Tame Rajasthan Royals, Stay In Hunt For IPL 2021 Playoffs

Mumbai Indians Tame Rajasthan Royals, Stay In Hunt For IPL 2021 Playoffs

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Beat Chennai Super Kings By Three Wickets

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Beat Chennai Super Kings By Three Wickets

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

Advertisement

More from India

Sidhu Accuses BJP, UP Police Of ‘Violating Constitutional Spirt’ Over Priyanka’s Detention

Sidhu Accuses BJP, UP Police Of ‘Violating Constitutional Spirt’ Over Priyanka’s Detention

Lakhimpur Kheri Tragedy Was Pre-Planned To Teach Us A Lesson, Says Farmer Leader And Eye-Witness

Lakhimpur Kheri Tragedy Was Pre-Planned To Teach Us A Lesson, Says Farmer Leader And Eye-Witness

Changes In NEET-Super Speciality Exams From Next Year: Centre

Changes In NEET-Super Speciality Exams From Next Year: Centre

Meghalaya Govt. Exploring To Make Pineapple Leather, Says State's Environment Minister

Meghalaya Govt. Exploring To Make Pineapple Leather, Says State's Environment Minister

Read More from Outlook

Rahul Gandhi On His Way To Lakhimpur Kheri, Warns Govt To Not 'Interfere With Democratic Process'

Rahul Gandhi On His Way To Lakhimpur Kheri, Warns Govt To Not 'Interfere With Democratic Process'

Preetha Nair / Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that there has been a systematic attack on farmers for some time now.

Lakhimpur Kheri Tragedy Was Pre-Planned To Teach Us A Lesson, Says Farmer Leader And Eye-Witness

Lakhimpur Kheri Tragedy Was Pre-Planned To Teach Us A Lesson, Says Farmer Leader And Eye-Witness

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Farmer leader Paramjeet Singh Pummy told Outlook that he saw Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son exiting car that mowed over four protesting farmers on Sunday.

IPL 2021: Top-two Chasing RCB Eye Sunrisers Hyderabad Scalp

IPL 2021: Top-two Chasing RCB Eye Sunrisers Hyderabad Scalp

PTI / Eyeing their first IPL title triumph, RCB are currently placed third in the pecking order with 16 points from 12 games.

Valuation Conundrum: Why Nifty Is Still At A Reasonable Level

Valuation Conundrum: Why Nifty Is Still At A Reasonable Level

Rajiv Ranjan Singh / Beginning today in a 3-part series we look at the current euphoria around the Indian stock markets when experts are confused with the meteoric rise of the markets despite no comparative growth in the economy.

Advertisement