November 25, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Schools In Meghalaya Will Reopen From December 1: Minister

Schools In Meghalaya Will Reopen From December 1: Minister

Schools in urban areas will resume normal classes for students of Class 9 to 12

PTI 25 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Schools In Meghalaya Will Reopen From December 1: Minister
PTI
Schools In Meghalaya Will Reopen From December 1: Minister
outlookindia.com
2020-11-25T13:16:44+05:30

Meghalaya Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Tuesday said the state government has allowed schools in rural areas to reopen from December 1 for students of class 6 onwards but with the consent of parents.

Schools in urban areas will resume normal classes for students of Class 9 to 12, he said.

"The government has also decided that for classes 9 to 12 (in urban areas), we will allow schools to resume their normal classroom teachings subject to the following of SOPs from December 1," Rymbui told PTI.

For the schools to reopen and resume classroom activities, parents have to give their consent and attendance is not mandatory, he said.

The minister said those in rural areas are allowed to resume classes 6 onwards except for those in certain areas in Ri-Bhoi district.

According to the Education Minister, "This decision was taken as penetration of online studies is only about 30 per cent.

But this is also an opportunity for the students to get remedial class or a class as the case may be depending upon the school concerned.

He also said the state government had extended the school's academic year till February next year and the academic calendar has also been updated.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Ahmed Patel: Congress’s Go-To Man, Main Troubleshooter And A Formidable Negotiator

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Shillong COVID-19 Coronavirus National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos