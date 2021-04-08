SC Restrains Centre From Deporting Rohingyas Detained In Jammu To Myanmar

A Supreme Court bench on Thursday said that Rohingyas detained in Jammu shall not be deported to Myanmar without following the prescribed process.

The bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde was hearing a plea seeking immediate release of detained Rohingya refugees in Jammu and a direction to restrain the Centre from deporting them to Myanmar.

The Centre had earlier opposed the plea saying that the country cannot be the “capital” for illegal immigrants.

During the arguments, advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner, had said that Rohingya children were subjected to killing, maiming and sexual exploitation by the Myanmar military which has failed to respect international humanitarian law.

Violent attacks allegedly by the Myanmar army have led to an exodus of Rohingya tribals from the western Rakhine state in that country to India and Bangladesh.

(With PTI inputs.)

