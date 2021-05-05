SC Questions Centre On Allocation Of Oxygen To Delhi In 3 Days

The Supreme Court Wednesday agreed to hear the Centre's plea against the Delhi High Court order issuing contempt notice and seeking the personal appearance of its officials for not complying with the direction to supply oxygen for COVID-19 patients in the national capital.

The top court said the Covid-19 pandemic is at a very critical stage in Delhi and questioned the centre on how much oxygen was allocated to Delhi in the last three days.

“Putting officers in jail is not going to bring oxygen to the city, let us ensure lives are saved,” said the bench which also comprised justice M R Shah.

“This is not adversarial litigation. Centre, Delhi governments are elected and doing their best to serve Covid-19 patients,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said.

"Tell us how much oxygen you have allocated to Delhi in the last three days," the bench said.

This is all India pandemic and will have to find ways to ensure oxygen supply, we are answerable to the people of Delhi, said the Supreme Court.

The Delhi High Court had directed the Centre on Tuesday to show cause as to why contempt should not be initiated against it for failing to comply with its order.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana was approached by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, as the bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud that is hearing a suo motu case on COVID-19 management in the country, was unavailable on Wednesday.

(With PTI inputs.)

