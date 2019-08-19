SC Lawyer Seeks FIR Against Shehla Rashid For Accusing Army Of 'Ransacking Houses' in Kashmir

After former JNU student leader, Shehla Rashid, claimed that armed forces in Kashmir were "picking up boys, ransacking houses and torturing those in detention", a Supreme Court lawyer on Monday wrote to the Delhi Police, asking to file an FIR against her immediately.

In his letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Supreme Court advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava said Jawaharlal Nehru University's Ph.D scholar Shehla Rashid shoud be booked for "deliberately" spreading fake news with an intent to incite violence and malign the army's image.

Confirming receipt of the lawyer's complaint, the police said it was being studied before any action against Rashid, who was JNU Student's Union vice-president in 2015-16 and is associated with the recently-launched political party J&K Peoples Movement.

The complaint against Rashid was filed after she posted a series of tweets on Sunday, claiming that in Kashmir, "armed forces are entering house at night, picking up boys, ransacking houses, deliberately spilling rations on the floor, mixing oil with rice, etc".

Rashid claimed that she got to know about it from the people coming from Kashmir.

"In Shopian, 4 men were called into the Army camp and "interrogated" (tortured). A mic was kept close to them so that the entire area could hear them scream, and be terrorized. This created an environment of fear in the entire area," Rashid tweeted.

Srivastava has said the allegations made by the "accused are absolutely false, baseless and concocted, which is evident from the fact that she has not produced any voice recording of the alleged torture or name, date, time or any other specific information about the aforesaid alleged incident".

He also mentioned a statement of the army that said: "Allegations levelled by Shehla Rashid are baseless and rejected. Such unverified and fake news are spread by inimical elements and organisations to incite unsuspecting population".

(With IANS Inputs)