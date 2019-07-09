No Relief For Saravana Bhavan Owner P Rajagopal In Murder Case

﻿
The Supreme Court queried Saravana Bhavan Owner P Rajagopal's counsel that if he was so ill, why did he not mention his illness during the hearings

Outlook Web Bureau 09 July 2019
The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to grant any relief to Saravana Bhavan restaurant chain owner P. Rajagopal, who sought an extension of time to surrender citing medical grounds in a murder case.

The apex court queried Rajagopal's counsel that if he was so ill, why did he not mention his illness during the hearings. The court, then, declined to give relief to him.

Rajagopal, 71, also sought to exempt him from surrendering in jail but treat his hospitalization as deemed jail term. The court did not agree.

Rajagopal, founder of a restaurant chain popular in the country and overseas, was sentenced to 10 years in 2004 on charges of killing an employee whose wife he wanted to make his third wife.

When the woman refused the proposal, he ordered her husband killed.

Rajagopal was sentenced to life imprisonment. He moved the apex court to delay the beginning of his term on July 7, citing ill health.

Rajagopal was supposed to surrender on July 7 after his life conviction was upheld by the apex court in March. He moved the court on Monday, citing his hospitalization and sought more time.

(IANS)

