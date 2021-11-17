Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021
SC Directs Tripura Police To Not Take Coercive Actions Against Journalist Shyam Meera Singh And 2 Others

After the Tripura police registered 102 cases against lawyers, journalists and civil society members under UAPA following Tripura violence, Supreme Court has directed it to not take coercive actions against 3.

Journalist Shyam Meera Singh standing in front of the Supreme Court of India | Twitter

2021-11-17T14:02:17+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 17 Nov 2021, Updated: 17 Nov 2021 2:02 pm

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Tripura police not to take any coercive action against three civil society members including journalist Shyam Meera Singh in connection with an FIR lodged against them in relation with their response to Tripura violence. The FIRs have been registered under the harsh UAPA provisions for allegedly bringing facts through social media posts about “targeted violence” against the minority community in the state.

A bench comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli also issued a notice to the Agartala police on the plea filed by advocates, Mukesh and Ansarul Haq, and journalist Shyam Meera Singh against lodging of the FIR against them.

The members of the civil society, who were part of a fact finding committee, have also challenged the Constitutional validity of some provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 on the grounds that the definition of “unlawful activities” is vague and wide; moreover, the statute makes grant of bail to accused very difficult.

Recently, the north-eastern state witnessed incidents of arson, looting and violence after reports emerged from Bangladesh that the Hindu minorities there had been attacked during ‘Durga Puja’ on allegations of blasphemy.

(With PTI Inputs)

Outlook Web Desk Tripura Tripura Police National
