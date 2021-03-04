March 04, 2021
Corona
Salon Owner From Pune Uses Gold Razor Worth Rs 4 Lakhs To Attract Customers, Photos Go Viral

The salon owner believes that the news of gold razor will revive his business that saw a major dip during the lockdown.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 March 2021
Twitter/ INDIAN ART & CULTURE
Having faced a major loss in his business due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a barber from Pune is garnering media attention with this quirky technique to get customers. 

Salon owner Avinash Borundia from Pune has started using a gold razor worth Rs 4 lakhs to lure people into availing of his services.

The razor is made of 80 grams of gold costing Borundia a total of Rs 4 lakhs. He believes that the razor will potentially make common people feel special. A person will only have to spend Rs 100 to get a shave from the special gold razor.

Borundia's salon in Pune was recently inaugurated by BJP MLA Gopichand Padwalkar. The salon owner believes that the news of gold razor will definitely attract new customers for his salon and revive his business that saw a major dip during the lockdown. 

 

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Pune Maharashtra Viral Viral Photos National

