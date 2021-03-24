March 24, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Rise In Covid Cases In Maharashtra And Punjab A 'Grave Concern': Health Ministry

Rise In Covid Cases In Maharashtra And Punjab A 'Grave Concern': Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry also said that the number of Covid-19 cases is increasing in four states — Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Rise In Covid Cases In Maharashtra And Punjab A 'Grave Concern': Health Ministry
Representational image.
PTI
Rise In Covid Cases In Maharashtra And Punjab A 'Grave Concern': Health Ministry
outlookindia.com
2021-03-24T17:57:55+05:30
Also read

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that the recent surge in Covid-19 cases is a cause of serious concern.

It also said that the number of Covid-19 cases is increasing in four states — Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat are reporting a surge in daily COVID-19 cases and the five states together account for 77.44 per cent of the new infections, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

India's total active caseload has reached 3,68,457 on Wednesday, accounting for 3.14 per cent of the total infections. A net rise of 23,080 in active cases was recorded in a span of 24 hours.

(With PTI inputs.)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Give 3-Day Notice To Arnab Goswami In Case Of His Arrest: Bombay HC To Police

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Maharashtra Punjab COVID-19 Coronavirus Novel Coronavirus Outbreak National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos