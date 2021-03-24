Rise In Covid Cases In Maharashtra And Punjab A 'Grave Concern': Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that the recent surge in Covid-19 cases is a cause of serious concern.

It also said that the number of Covid-19 cases is increasing in four states — Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat are reporting a surge in daily COVID-19 cases and the five states together account for 77.44 per cent of the new infections, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

India's total active caseload has reached 3,68,457 on Wednesday, accounting for 3.14 per cent of the total infections. A net rise of 23,080 in active cases was recorded in a span of 24 hours.

(With PTI inputs.)

