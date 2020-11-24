Right To Choose A Partner Is A Fundamental Right: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday has turned down its previous two judgments in which conversion for the sake of marriage was illegal or unacceptable. In an important decision, the court has quashed the FIR filed by the parents of a woman against her Muslim husband. The court also said that the couple are mature enough to take their own decision. The decision came amid various debates over the "love jihad" matter.

"We do not see Priyanka Kharwar and Salamat Ansari as Hindu and Muslim, rather as two grown-up individuals who -- - out of their own free will and choice - are living together peacefully and happily over a year. The courts and the constitutional courts in particular are enjoined to uphold the life and liberty of an individual guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India," said the bench.

Salamat Ansari, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar had married Priyanka Kharwar in August last year. Priyanka had converted to Islam and changed her name to Alia before the Islamic wedding. However, Priyanka's parents were against their relationship and lodged an FIR against Salamat, accusing him of crimes like 'kidnapping' and "abduction to compel marriage". They also claimed that their daughter was under age and imposed the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) against Salamat.

In its 14-page detailed judgment, high court dismissed all arguments by Priyanka's parents as well as the UP government. It said, "The right to live with a person of his/her choice irrespective of religion professed by them, is intrinsic to right to life and personal liberty."

A report in Live Law quoted the Bench of Justice Pankaj Naqvi and Justice Vivek Agarwal as saying, "We fail to understand that if the law permits two persons even of the same sex to live peacefully then neither any individual nor a family nor even the state can have an objection to the relationship of two major individuals who out of their own free will are living together".

"None of these judgments dealt with the issue of life and liberty of two matured individuals in choosing a partner or their right to freedom of choice as to with whom they would like to live," it added.

Meanwhile, states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh are thinking to bring a law against "love jihad" as it compels a non-muslim woman to covert to Islam.

