﻿
Return Of Kashmiri Pandits To Valley Possible Only With Support Of Stakeholders: Adviser to Guv

The statement came in the wake of hopes for the return of over 3 lakh displaced pandits to the Valley after the scrapping of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

PTI 16 August 2019
Image for representation
2019-08-16T12:36:01+0530

Adviser to J&K Governor, Farooq Khan, has said the complete return of Kashmiri Pandits (KPs) to the Valley is possible only with the support and cooperation of all stakeholders.

"The complete return of Kashmiri migrants to the Valley is possible only with the support and cooperation of all stakeholders, including the civil society of Kashmir, who share a social and cultural bond with the Kashmiri migrants," Khan said on Thursday.

He said the government was committed to the safe return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley.

Khan further said the process for the recruitment against 3,000 posts for the migrants and the construction of transit accommodations for the migrant employees serving in the Valley would start soon.

The statement came in the wake of hopes for the return of over 3 lakh displaced pandits to the Valley after the scrapping of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. 

