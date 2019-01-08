Resolutely Committed To Principle Of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas': PM Modi After LS Passes Quota Bill

Also Read 10% Quota For Economically Weak In General Category Cleared By Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill, 2019 with 323 members voting in favour, to make way for 10 per cent reservation to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in the general category in government jobs and avenues of education. The bill, which was tabled in the Lok Sabha, was cleared by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet on Monday.

The bill, which the government said was "historic" and in the country's interest, will now be tabled on Wednesday in Rajya Sabha where proceedings have already been extended by a day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi were present in the House when the bill was passed.

Speaking to media PM Modi said, "The passage of The Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha is a landmark moment in our nation’s history. It sets into motion the process to achieve an effective measure that ensures justice for all sections of society".

Taking to Twitter, PM wrote: "It's our endeavour to ensure that every poor person irrespective of caste or creed gets to lead life of dignity".

In a series of tweets, Modi later thanked MPs from all parties for supporting the bill and called it a "landmark moment" that would ensure every poor person, irrespective of caste and creed, to get a life of dignity and access to all possible opportunities.

Being a constitutional amendment bill, it will require presence of at least half of the members even in the upper house and support from two-third of them.

Replying to the debate, Social Justice Minister Thaavarchand Gehlot sought to allay doubts raised by opposition members about the legislation's fate if it is challenged in the Supreme Court, asserting he can say with confidence that the apex court will accept it.

The Modi government's policy and intention is good and that is why it has enabled the reservation for the poor in the general category, he said, seeking support of all parties for the Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill 2019.

"Your doubts are unfounded. Put them to rest," he told the opposition members, many of whom dubbed the bill as "jumla" (rhetoric) and "gimmick", questioned its legal standing and accused the government of bringing it in haste with an eye on the Lok Sabha polls, which are expected in a few months.

Gehlot said the bill was in line with Prime Minister Modi's assertion at the time of assuming power in 2014 that his government would be devoted to the cause of the poor and work for "sabka saath sabka vikas" (with all, development for all).

"This is an historic decision and in the interest of the country," he said.

The proposed quota would be over and above the 50 per cent reservation already available to SC/ST and Other Backward Castes.

The major castes to benefit from the proposed law are Brahmins, Rajputs (Thakurs), Jats, Marathas, Bhumihars, several trading castes, Kapus and Kammas among other upper castes.

The BJP believes that if opposition parties, whose support is a must for its passage in the Rajya Sabha where the government lacks numbers, vote against it, then they will risk losing support of an influential section of society.

Sources in opposition parties said they have held parleys over their strategy for the Upper House. The Congress and the BJP have both issued a whip asking all their members to be present on Wednesday.

They said members of opposition parties are upset over the extension of Rajya Sabha proceedings by a day and will raise their protests in the house. The opposition members did not allow the upper house to do any business today as the house was adjourned six times during the day.

Sources said the Congress is supporting the bill but some other opposition parties may create hurdle in its passage in Rajya Sabha.

Influential castes such as Marathas, Kapus, Jats and Patidars have hit the streets in the past few years, seeking reservation benefits. Their protests at times have turned violent.

Political watchers believe that sections of upper castes had drifted from the party of late following its aggressive push to win over backward classes and Dalits, and the bill will help the party to win them over.

The BJP had lost to the Congress in three states, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, where it was in power.

BJP chief Amit Shah described the bill as a "gift" to youths from poor families and said it is a lesson for political parties doing appeasement politics for years.

In Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley rejected suggestions that the measure may fall foul of a Supreme Court judgement putting a cap of 50 per cent and said the bar was for caste-based reservations, while the bill seeks quota for the economically weaker sections in the general category.

The Congress said it supported the bill, but doubted the government's intentions as it was merely a "gimmick" aimed at political gains in upcoming elections.

Various parties, including the BSP, SP, TDP and DMK, also called it the BJP's poll stunt, but welcomed the move.

The CPI(M) alleged the move is an attempt by the government to gain electoral benefit by combining caste passions with communal polarisation.

BSP chief Mayawati said the bill was an "election stunt and political gimmick" ahead of Lok Sabha polls, though her party welcomes the "immature" move by the government.

AIMIM member Asaduddin Owaisi opposed the bill saying it is a "fraud on the Constitution" as the Constitution does not recognise economic backwardness.

Congress leader K V Thomas said the legislation has been made in haste, was passed by cabinet on Monday itself, has so many lacunas, raises questions on sincerity of the government and should be sent to Joint Parliamentary Committee for examination.

