In a bizarre incident, a woman and her daughter were found living with the decomposing corpse of her husband inside their home in Kolkata. On Wednesday, police discovered the two women living with the decaying body of 78-year-old Digvijay Ghosh, a former resident of the city's Bagbazar region. The incident has reminded many of a similar case from 2015 when a man was discovered living with a skeleton inside a house on Robinson Street.

The incident in Baghbazar was discovered late on Tuesday night after neighbours allegedly filed a complaint against the two women following a foul stink emanating from the house.

Law enforcement officials from Shyampukur Police Station checked the incident late last night and confirmed the death.

"The man must have died at least a month-and-half ago. The body has been fully decomposed, exposing the skeleton," he said, adding that Ghosh was ill.

"The cause of the death is not yet clear. We have sent the body for post-mortem examination. We are questioning the deceased's wife and daughter," the officer said, adding they are also trying to ascertain whether the two women were depressed.

The two women, who initially resisted the police's attempt to enter the house, were found leading a normal life, having food, and doing all daily chores in the same room where the body was lying on the bed.

"The doors and windows were shut and nobody was allowed to enter the house. The deceased's daughter was not living with her husband and was staying in her maternal house for the last couple of years. We are investigating the incident," he said.

The incident brought back memories of the Robinson Street case, in which software engineer Partha De had spent six months with the skeletons of his sister Debjani De and two pet dogs. Police stumbled upon the case while investigating the death of his father Arabinda De, who had set himself on fire on June 10, 2015.

(With inputs from PTI)

