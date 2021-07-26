Remember Their Valour: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Tribute Soldiers On Kargil Vijay Diwas

On July 26, India marked the sombre 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. To commemorate the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday honoured the sacrifices made by soldiers and remembered those who lost their lives in the war.



Paying tributes to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the Kargil war, the PM said their bravery “motivates us every single day”.

Today, on Kargil Vijay Diwas we pay homage to all those who lost their lives in Kargil protecting our nation. Their bravery motivates us every single day.



Also sharing an excerpt from last year's 'Mann Ki Baat.'

On the 21st anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, which marks India's victory over Pakistan in the war, Modi said the country remembers the sacrifice and valour of its soldiers.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the Kargil War, and said the country will always remember their supreme sacrifice.

In 1999, the Indian armed forces defeated attempts by Pakistan to capture strategic heights in Kargil. It was named 'Operation Vijay' (victory).

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Gandhi tweeted, "Heartfelt tributes to every soldier who laid down his life for the dignity of our tricolour."

"We will always remember yours and your family's supreme sacrifice for the security of the country. Jai Hind," the former Congress chief said.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also called the valour and sacrifice of soldiers who fought in Kargil.

"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I join the nation in remembering our armed forces' saga of valour & gallantry. I salute the heroes of the Kargil war & Operation Vijay and pay my respectful homage to the martyrs for their supreme sacrifice," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

"The nation will remain forever grateful to them & their families," the vice president said.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind could not visit Drass on Monday for paying homage to Kargil martyrs on the 22nd anniversary of Vijay Diwas due to bad weather.

The President instead visited the Baramulla War memorial in north Kashmir where he laid a wreath to pay homage to the martyrs, the officials said.

Kovind is also likely to visit the High Altitude Warfare School at Gulmarg after the Baramulla visit, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)

