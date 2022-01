Registration Begins For Covid-19 Vaccination For Children In 15-18 Age Group: Health Minister

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday that registration for vaccination of children in the 15-18 age group against Covid-19 is beginning on Saturday on the Co-WIN portal,

Taking to Twitter, he requested people to register eligible children in their families for this.

"On the occasion of New Year, registration is being started on Co-WIN portal for immunization registration is being started on Co-WIN portal for immunization. I request the family members to register the eligible children for vaccination. #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine," Mandaviya tweeted.

Covid vaccination for children in the 15-18 age group will start from January 3.