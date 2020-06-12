Record Spike Of 1,877 Covid Cases In Delhi Takes Tally To Over 34,000

Delhi recorded 1,877 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest single-day spike here, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 34,000-mark, and the death toll due to the disease mounted to 1,085, authorities said.

This is the first time when over 1,800 case have been reported in a day in Delhi. The previous highest spike in fresh cases -- 1,513-- was recorded on June 3.

In a bulletin issued on Thursday, the Delhi health department said, the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 1,085, and the total number of cases mounted to 34,687.

A total of 101 fatalities were declared on June 10, the bulletin said, adding 65 deaths took place in the last 24 hours as reported on Wednesday, one of the largest count of fatalities recorded in a day span.

It, however, added that the cumulative death figures refer to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

Meanwhile, emphasising that COVID-19 pandemic is the biggest tragedy of the century, Delhi Heath Minster Satyendra Jain said, it is a "war-like situation" and the city government will try every means to get more doctors and medical staff to meet the requirements.

An order has been issued to all designated COVID-19 hospitals to arrange oxygen supply at all hospital beds where piped oxygen supply is not available, through oxygen concentrators or oxygen cylinders, the bulletin said.

An order also has been issued in pursuance of order of DDMA regarding display of availability of beds along with charges, details of contact persons etc, to ensure that the information displayed reconcile with the data available on the government app or the portal, it said.

The heath department also issued an order to all facilities for compliance with the revised guidelines for discharging patients, as issued by the Health Ministry.

The tally on Wednesday stood at 32,810, while the death count was 984.

As many as 12,731 patients have recovered, discharged or migrated so far, while there are 20,871 active cases, the Delhi health department authorities said on Wednesday evening.

A total of 2,71,516 COVID-19 tests have been conducted till date, it said.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patients under home isolation stands at 16,241, it said.

As many as 318 patients are on ventilators or in the ICU.

The number of containment zones in the city on Thursday rose to 216, from 212 on Wednesday.