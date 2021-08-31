Rajnath Singh Launches 180 New Development Schemes In Lucknow Ahead Of UP Elections

In good news for residents of Lucknow, the city is set to see the start of as many as 180 development projects worth over Rs 1,710 crore. On Tuesday, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lucknow unveiled the projects in Lucknow, which is also Singh's Lok Sabha constituency.

With the upcoming polls in Uttar Pradesh in 2022, Singh inaugurated 90 projects and laid foundation stones for 90 other projects at a function here.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said Singh is fulfilling the dreams of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who also represented Lucknow, by ensuring the city's development.

The development projects were of nine departments, including the Public Works Department (PWD), Medical and Health, Irrigation, Lucknow Municipal Corporation, Lucknow Development Authority and Smart City project.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya and other senior ministers were present on the occasion.



(With inputs from PTI)

