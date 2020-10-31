October 31, 2020
Corona
Rajasthan Govt Introduces Bill To Make Wearing Face Mask Mandatory

Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was introduced by state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal.

PTI 31 October 2020
Representational Image
PTI photo
2020-10-31T15:16:07+05:30

In a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Rajasthan government on Saturday introduced an amendment bill in the state assembly to make wearing a face mask or cover mandatory.

The Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was introduced by state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal.

A new clause in the Section 4 of the Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020 has been inserted, which proposes to prohibit the movement of people at public places without properly covering mouth and nose with a face mask or cover.

The statement of the bill said, “Health experts all over the world are of the opinion that the use of a mask can help control the spread of Covid-19 considerably and save lives of millions.”

The state government is also of the view that wearing a mask should be made mandatory at public places, workplace, social and political gatherings and on public or private transport, the statement said.

