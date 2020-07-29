Rajasthan Governor Cancels Independence Day Event Over Covid-19. Hint For No Assembly Session?

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has cancelled this year's 'at home' event on Independence Day due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A press statement issued by the Raj Bhawan quoting Mishra said the Governor was concerned about the rise in coronavirus cases in the state.

Mishra said when the assembly session was adjourned on March 13, the number of active cases in the state was two and the session was adjourned in view of the spread of the pandemic.

The number of active cases on July 1 in the state was 3,381, which has gone beyond 10,000 as on July 28, the statement said.

"Serious efforts will have to be made to control corona in the state," Mishra said.

Mishra's statement comes just a day after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot submitted his third proposal for convening an Assembly session from July 31, which the governor rejected again. Now it seems that he may have rejected the CM's proposal citing coronavirus as one of the plausible reasons.

Gehlot has now gone to meet the Governor. "Rajasthan Governor has returned the proposal for calling assembly session for third time. I am going to meet him to know what he wants," he said before the meet.

The Rajasthan government has been thrown into a political turmoil since Gehlot's now sacked deputy Sachin Pilot rebelled along with 18 other MLAs. Since then, the Gehlot camp has been asking for convening of an Assembly session to prove majority in a floor test.

(With PTI inputs)