Rajasthan CM Accuses Centre Of Using Central Agencies To Destabilise Non-BJP Governments

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the Centre of using central agencies to destabilise non-BJP governments in various states. He also alleged that the RSS and BJP are "destroying" the country's democracy and are attempting to create a "Congress mukht Bharat".

He further claimed that Rajasthan had thwarted the BJP from accomplishing the above mentioned task through strong people's resistance.

Gehlot made the comments during his visit to Kerala on Saturday. The Rajasthan CM has been appointed as Chief All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer for the upcoming Assembly polls in Kerala.

Gehlot, who arrived in Kerala along with two other AICC observers-- former Goa chief minister, Luizinho Falerio and former Deputy chief minister of Karnataka G Parameshwara, met

MPs and MLAs in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, AICC leader K C Venugopal said that “merit” will be the only criteria based on which candidates will be selected for the polls.

With PTI inputs

