Saturday, Nov 20, 2021
Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: All Ministers Resign After Meeting At CM Ashok Gehlot's Residence

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is likely going to meet the state’s Governor Kalraj Mishra.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.(File photo) | PTI

2021-11-20T20:08:54+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 20 Nov 2021, Updated: 20 Nov 2021 8:08 pm

Ahead of cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan all ministers resigned on Saturday following a meeting at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s residence in Jaipur.

"All ministers resigned in the meeting," Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, who held the charge of the transport minister, said.

State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, who on Friday resigned as education minister along with two other ministers, had moved a proposal at the beginning of the meeting following which all ministers resigned.

"We have been asked to go to the PCC office at 2 pm on Sunday where further instructions will be given by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC general secretary Ajay Maken and PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra," Khachariyawas said.

Earlier, a meeting of Rajasthan council of ministers began at CM Gehlot’s residence in Jaipur on Saturday evening.

Several ministers were expected to resign.  TheCM Gehlot is likely to meet Governor Kalraj Mishra.

The meeting started around 7 pm.

The oath ceremony is likely to be held on Sunday, sources said.

Earlier, Gehlot had met Congress president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on November 11, and other party leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, Ajay Maken and KC Venugopal.

It was learnt that the meeting between Gehlot and Sonia Gandhi was held to discuss cabinet reshuffle modalities to adopt the "one man, one post" formula, while considering appointments in the cabinet.

Following the meeting, Gehlot had said the party wants “good governance” to continue in the state. (With PTI inputs)

