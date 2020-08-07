August 07, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Railways To End Colonial-era khalasi System, Says No To Fresh Appointments

Railways To End Colonial-era khalasi System, Says No To Fresh Appointments

In an order issued on August 6, the Railway Board has said the issue regarding telephone attendant-cum-dak khalasis (TADKs) is under review.

PTI 07 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Railways To End Colonial-era khalasi System, Says No To Fresh Appointments
Howrah station.
File Photo
Railways To End Colonial-era khalasi System, Says No To Fresh Appointments
outlookindia.com
2020-08-07T09:09:29+05:30

The Railways is set to end a colonial-era practise of appointing khalasis or 'bungalow peons' who worked at the residences of senior officials, following an order from the Railway Board barring any new appointment to the post.

In an order issued on August 6, the Railway Board has said the issue regarding telephone attendant-cum-dak khalasis (TADKs) is under review.

"The issue regarding the appointment of TADK is under review in Railway Board. It has, therefore, been decided that any appointment of fresh face substitutes as TADK should not either be processed or made with immediate effect.

"Further, all cases approved for such appointments since 1st July 2020 may be reviewed and position advised to Board. This may be complied with strictly in all Railway establishments," the order said. 

Next Story >>

GC Murmu, Former J-K Lt Governor, Appointed New Comptroller And Auditor General

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Indian Railways National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos