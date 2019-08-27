Rahul Gandhi Writes Letters To Union Ministers To Rebuild Kerala

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written letters to Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Harsh Vardhan and Nitin Gadkari seeking help to rehabilitate flood-hit Wayanad.
"The recent floods in Kerala have already claimed the lives of over 100 people and uprooted lakhs of people from their homes," Rahul said in his letter to Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Harsh Vardhan.
"It is critical to strengthen capacity of the existing healthcare infrastructure and provide additional manpower, medicines, temporary infrastructure to meet the critical healthcare needs of the affected communities," he added.
Rahul went on to share that during his recent visit to Wayanad, he "received representations regarding setting up medical relief camps staffed by health specialists in Nilambur".
"I hope that the MoHFW will take immediate action in this regard," he said.
In his letter to Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Rahul said, "While Kerala is still reeling under the devastating impact of the 2018 flood, the deluge this year has derailed the reconstruction process."
"My Parliamentary constituency Wayanad is one of the worst affected areas. Landslides, road caving and other mishaps have caused extensive damage to the national highways. Restoration of damaged roads must be accorded highest priority for ensuring early recovery," he said.
Rahul further shared particulars of National Highway stretches in Wayanad that "need to be repaired on war-footing basis."
"I sincerely hope that under your leadership, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways extends all possible support to the brave people of Kerala in their hour of need," he said.
In his letter to Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Rahul wrote, "In the past, the Ministry of Rural Development has made special dispensation under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA natural calamities) in calamity affected Villages/Blocks/Taluks/Districts notified by the state government."
He added, "Furthermore, Section 3 (4) of the MGNREGA Act, 2005 empowers the central government to increase the number of days of employment beyond the guaranteed period. I would like to request you to expand the scope of works under MGNREGA for the state of Kerala for enabling the state take up needed flood rehabilitation works and also increase the minimum guaranteed days of employment to a family to 200 days.
(ANI)
Rahul Gandhi Writes Letters To Union Ministers To Rebuild Kerala
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written letters to Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Harsh Vardhan and Nitin Gadkari seeking help to rehabilitate flood-hit Wayanad.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written letters to Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Harsh Vardhan and Nitin Gadkari seeking help to rehabilitate flood-hit Wayanad.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Why India And Pakistan Are United In Their War Against A 'Flying' Terrorist
- In A First, Karnataka To Have Three Deputy Chief Ministers
- Militants Kill Gujjar Man, Abduct Another in Kashmir's Pulwama
- Brazil Rejects G7 Leaders' Aid Offer To Fight Amazon Fires
- Sindhu's World Title Or Nehwal's Olympic Bronze – Which Is More Special For Coach Gopichand?
- Strong And Decisive Leadership May Not Help Always. It Can Cause More Damage Than Good
- Kashmiris Are Angry, Yet They Are Calm. Why?
- Indian Armed Forces, Civilians Continue To Bleed In Internal Conflicts, But Do We Care?
- On India's 73rd Independence Day, A Letter to Pehlu Khan
- The Valley Has Fallen Into Rigor Mortis
- BBC, Northern Ireland, And Kashmir – Where Shekhar Kapur Got It Wrong
- RBI Approves Rs 1.76 Lakh Cr Transfer Of Surplus Reserves To Government
- PM Modi Made 'Historical Blunder' By Revoking Kashmir's Autonomy: Pak PM Imran Khan
- Pakistan Senator Tags UNO Card Game Instead Of United Nations In Tweet Slamming Modi
- PM Modi 'Feels He Has It Under Control': Donald Trump On Kashmir At G7 Summit
- 'He Speaks Very Good English...': Prez Trump Shares Light Moment With PM Modi -- Video
- US Open: Serena Beats Sharapova For 19th Time In A Row
- Opposition Using 'Maarak Shakti...': Pragya Thakur On Death Of BJP Leaders -- Video
- Sourav Ganguly Gives His Opinion On MS Dhoni's Imminent Retirement
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED
- SL Vs NZ, 2nd Test Highlights: New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka By An Innings And 65 Runs, Level Series 1-1
- No Relief For Chidambaram, Supreme Court Terms Bail Plea In CBI Case 'Infructuous'
- BSP Chief Mayawati Slams Rahul Gandhi, Opposition Leaders For Kashmir Visit
- WI Vs IND, 1st Test: Record-Breaking Jasprit Bumrah's Devastating Spell Reduces West Indies To Ashes – WATCH
- West Indies vs India, 1st Test, Day 2, Highlights: Ishant Sharma Puts IND On Top, WI Trail By 108 Runs
- PM Modi Arrives In UAE To Strenghten Bilateral Ties
- Rahul Gandhi, Other Opposition Leaders To Visit Jammu and Kashmir Today
- 'What Is Modi Govt Trying To Hide?' Says Congress After Rahul Gandhi-Led Delegation Denied Entry In J&K