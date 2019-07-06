﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  WATCH: Rahul Gandhi Goes For A Movie After Quitting As Congress President

WATCH: Rahul Gandhi Goes For A Movie After Quitting As Congress President

A video of Rahul Gandhi watching Hindi movie Article 15 on Wednesday evening at PVR Chanakya went viral on social media platform Instagram, where he was praised for not behaving as a VIP.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 July 2019
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi Goes For A Movie After Quitting As Congress President
Screengrab from a video showing former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in movie theatre.
Instagram/mountaingirl_04
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi Goes For A Movie After Quitting As Congress President
outlookindia.com
2019-07-06T10:29:47+0530

After resigning as Congress President, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday watched a movie in a Delhi multiplex like a common citizen.

A video of Rahul Gandhi watching Hindi movie Article 15 on Wednesday evening at PVR Chanakya went viral on social media platform Instagram, where he was praised for not behaving as a VIP.

In the video, Rahul Gandhi was seen interacting with a person sitting next to him and also having some popcorn.

On Wednesday he ended weeks of speculation by stepping down as the party President. Gandhi offered to resign as the party chief during the Congress Working Committee meeting on May 25, two days after the results of the Lok Sabha elections were announced.

The Congress could manage to win only 52 out of 542 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi offered to resign taking the moral responsibility of the party's drubbing in the elections.

He lost from his pocket borough of Uttar Pradesh's Amethi to Union Minister and BJP candidate Smriti Irani by a margin of 55,000 votes. He was, however, elected from the Kerala's Wayanad parliamentary constituency.

IANS

x

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rahul Gandhi Delhi Congress National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : A World Cup of 'Ifs And Buts,' Coach Mickey Arthur Says Pakistan Can Leave With Their Heads High
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters