A day after the death of six Assam Police officers in the Assam-Mizoram border on Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for failing the country. On Tuesday, Gandhi alleged that India is now reaping the "dreadful consequences" of the Home Minister's actions and accused him of "sowing hatred and distrust" into the lives of people.

Gandhi took to Twitter to share his condolences for the deceased who lost their lives and also attacked Shah in a now-viral tweet.

"Heartfelt condolences to the families of those who've been killed. I hope the injured recover soon," Gandhi tweeted, tagging a purported video of the violence. "HM has failed the country yet again by sowing hatred and distrust into the lives of people. India is now reaping its dreadful consequences," the former Congress further added.

On Monday, the festering border dispute between the two northeastern states of Assam and Mizoram erupted into a bloody conflict, leading to the death of six Assam Police personnel. The latter were killed while allegedly defending the "constitutional boundary" of the state with Mizoram and more than 60 people injured, including an SP.

In a statement on Monday, the Assam government alleged that the Mizoram Police opened fire on its officials and civilians from two dominating high features with automatic weapons, including light machine guns (LMGs).

However, Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana claimed that the state police responded "spontaneously by firing back" at Assam Police after its 200 personnel forcibly crossed a duty post manned by CRPF personnel and indulged in arson and firing and assaulted unarmed people.

Later, Shah spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga and urged them to ensure peace along the disputed border and find an amicable settlement.

Assam's Barak Valley districts of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi share a 164-km border with Mizoram's three districts of Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit.

Following a territorial dispute, there were clashes along the inter-state border in August 2020 and February this year.



(With inputs from PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine