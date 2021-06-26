Rahul Gandhi Meets Punjab Congress Leaders To End Factionalism In State Party Unit

Amid infighting in the Punjab Congress unit, senior leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday held discussions with various party members from the state to end factionalism in the Punjab unit ahead of the Assembly elections due next year.

This development comes just days after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh met a three-member AICC panel to resolve the same issue.

Many leaders within the Congress’ Punjab unit are reportedly unhappy with Singh’s style of functioning. In fact, earlier this month many of them publicly expressed their opposition by questioning Singh’s decision to appoint sons of two sitting legislators to government posts.

Further, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has also been regularly taking pot shots at Singh in public.

Amid these developments, Rahul Gandhi met Punjab ministers Brahm Mohindra, Vijay Inder Singla, Sham Sunder Arora and Balbir Singh Sidhu on Friday. Former minister Rana Gurjeet also met Gandhi.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shamsher Singh Dullo discussed with Gandhi ways to strengthen the party in Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

Dullo later told reporters that while the country saw lockdowns since the outbreak of Covid last year, "the Punjab government has been in lockdown since the last four years".

He alleged that Congress workers were being ignored in the government and "paratroopers" were ruling the roost.

Dullo has been a strong detractor of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

The Punjab Congress is likely to be revamped soon and some changes may be brought in the government too to accommodate all sections and groups, sources said.

Rahul Gandhi is holding deliberations with all party men and has been meeting almost all prominent leaders from the state.

(With PTI inputs)

