Friday, Sep 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
National R-Day Violence: Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Lakha Sidhana

R-Day Violence: Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Lakha Sidhana

The Delhi Court granted anticipatory bail to the gangster turned activist Lakha Sidhana in alleged case of violence.

R-Day Violence: Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Lakha Sidhana
Court grants anticipatory bail to Lakha Sidhana.(Representational image)

Trending

R-Day Violence: Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Lakha Sidhana
outlookindia.com
2021-09-17T19:27:41+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 17 Sep 2021, Updated: 17 Sep 2021 7:27 pm

A Delhi Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to Lakha Sidhana in an alleged case of attempting to kill police personnel and instigating mob during the farmers’ protest rally on Republic Day this year.

The court granted relief to gangster-turned-social activist Sidhana after noting that he has already joined the investigation.

He has been granted bail in a conspiracy case related to violence that ensued at the Red Fort here on January 26.

Sidhana sought anticipatory bail in the case related to the clashes which took place between the farmers and police at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar.

The judge did not accept the submission of prosecution to deny him relief that even though he has joined the probe, one of the mobile phones handed over by him to the police is protected with a password and could not be opened as he refused to provide it.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

During the hearing, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Madhukar Pandey submitted that Sidhana told the police that he has "forgotten" the password and is not co-operating in the investigation.

“If, that is the situation how court can presume that he has forgotten the password or deliberately not disclosing the code for unlocking the mobile phone,” the judge said.

The court further noted that Sidhana has admitted that he was part of the mob.

The accused has been released on anticipatory bail on the condition that he has to join the probe as and when required and not influence the witnesses in any manner.

The SPP opposed the bail plea and apprised the court that Sidhana was part of the unlawful assembly, attempted to "kill some police officials" and instigated the mob to break the barricades.

The prosecutor added that the gangster even hugged some people to celebrate after breaking the barricades.

He said that Sidhana is currently involved in 20 heinous cases including those related to murder and attempt to murder.

Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, along with advocates Jaspreet Singh and Jasdeep Singh Dhillon, who represented Sidhana, told the court that their client is not even named in the FIR and police does not have an iota of evidence against him.

Sidhana moved the court saying he had grave apprehension that he may be arrested as his first cousin Gurdeep Singh was abducted and tortured by the Delhi Police and was made to forcibly sign certain blank papers, the counsel said. (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi Farmers protest Republic Day Republic Day violence case National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Himachal Pradesh On Path Of Inclusive Development: Prez Kovind

Himachal Pradesh On Path Of Inclusive Development: Prez Kovind

Political Parties In J&K Condemn Killing Of Policeman In Kulgam By Militants

Poll SOP: Punjab Announced Free Health Insurance Cover For 15 Lakh Families Left Out Of Ayushman Scheme

Afghanistan Situation Will Impact India: PM Modi

Punjab Cabinet Approved Rules To Promote MSMEs, Puts In Place Mechanism To Mitigate Delayed Payments

Chidamabaram Ridicules BJP Over Vijay Rupani’s Resignation

‘Arbitrary Approach Not Good In Democracy’: CPI(M) Leader Tarigami Over J&K Verification Order

CM Amarinder Urges Centre To Scrap Farm Laws After Asking Farmers To Move Protests Out Of Punjab

Photo Gallery

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Advertisement

More from India

WTO Agreement Inclined Towards Developed Countries, Against Developing Ones: Piyush Goyal

WTO Agreement Inclined Towards Developed Countries, Against Developing Ones: Piyush Goyal

Nitin Gadkari Claims He Makes Rs 4 Lakh Every Month From YouTube For His Lecture Videos

Nitin Gadkari Claims He Makes Rs 4 Lakh Every Month From YouTube For His Lecture Videos

Congress Constitutes Screening Committee For UP Polls

Congress Constitutes Screening Committee For UP Polls

‘Attempts Being Made To Lure Kerala Youth Towards Extremism’: CPI(M)

‘Attempts Being Made To Lure Kerala Youth Towards Extremism’: CPI(M)

Read More from Outlook

Nitin Gadkari Claims He Makes Rs 4 Lakh Every Month From YouTube For His Lecture Videos

Nitin Gadkari Claims He Makes Rs 4 Lakh Every Month From YouTube For His Lecture Videos

Outlook Web Desk / The Union Minister claims he became a chef and started cooking at home and has delivered more than 950 lectures online.

PM's Birthday Gift: 1 Crore Vaccinations In A Day As Health Ministry Pushes For New Record

PM's Birthday Gift: 1 Crore Vaccinations In A Day As Health Ministry Pushes For New Record

Outlook Web Desk / Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the country will all make a new record of COVID-19 vaccination, which will be a birthday gift to PM Narendra Modi.

Return Of Campus Life As Colleges Reopen After Long Pandemic Shutdown

Return Of Campus Life As Colleges Reopen After Long Pandemic Shutdown

After befriending gadgets for attending online classes students finally are back to real books and real conversations. Read more education stories in our latest issue.

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

Naseer Ganai / Government employees in J&K have been warned of action in case they fail to submit detailed reports on their relatives, persons sharing residential space with 'hostile' links.

Advertisement